Freida Pinto doesn't `pick up my phone`: Hrithik Roshan

New Delhi: Looks like Frieda Pinto has a new admirer in none other than Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan. The `Slumdog Millionaire` famed actress' film `Desert Dancer` has left Hrithik spellbound and the actor cannot stop praising her. In one of the tweets, he jokingly complained about how Freida doesn't attend to his phone calls. Though Hrithik is considered no less than a dance god in B-Town this time he is struck by Freida's dancing prowess. Well, for Freida with so much praise pouring in from Hrithik, hope she attends his call now.