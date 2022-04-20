Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils becomes one of India's most Preferred Cooking Oil Brands

Hyderabad (Telangana): Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, the leading brand of edible oil has been recognised among the Urban Indian Consumer's Top 5 Cooking Oil choices in the India Today- Ipsos Urban Consumer Sentiment Survey 2020. This highlights the consumer's preference for the brand through an independent third-party survey, as they appreciate the quality, consistency and trustworthiness of their favourite edible oil brand - Freedom, in-spite of its presence in selected geographies across India.

The survey was conducted to understand the change in consumer perception towards brands since COVID-19 lead everyone to a new normal. The survey presented over 4,000 respondents from 15 cities, across the country with a list of well-known brands from 51 categories. The respondents were asked to choose their most preferred brands based on the criteria of price, quality, trustworthiness etc. While the price remained a factor of concern, consumers were willing to pay more for hygienically produced food products that have been consistent with their quality and brand messaging, which are what instilled a sense of trust in the brands. Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils has been making strides in the public eye by keeping consumer preferences at the top of their priority lists.

Speaking on the occasion, P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils said, "We are delighted to be recognized as most trusted brands in cooking oils & consumer's top choices in edible oil. We thank our customers for their trust, unflinching support and patronage of Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils over the last decade. The pandemic posed a lot of struggles for our industry, but it was of the utmost importance to us that our consumers felt comfortable and assured while purchasing our products. This honourable recognition is the result of our focus on the consumer's preferences. Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils has been making strides into consumer's hearts and the past year has been a significant one, despite the hardships. From encouraging our consumers to cook at home through our campaigns 'Freedom Foodshala', 'Freedom Celebrity Kitchen' and '#ImmunityBeginsintheKitchen', we have tried our best to connect with our customers and be a part of their culinary journey in COVID-19 imposed lockdown. We have recently roped in actors Yash & Radhika, vouching for the health benefits of switching to Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils to feel great. This year has been an ode to our consumers and how much their safety and health mean to us. We wish to continue winning over our consumers through sincerity and dedication towards their health and goodwill."

