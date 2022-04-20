Free video calling in Facebook's Messenger now available worldwide

Washington: Internet search giant Facebook added a free video calling feature to its Messenger app last month. The free video calling feature has now been rolled out almost entirely across the world, according to Facebook. However, the company said there are still a few countries where the social media site is holding off on the feature's release in order to improve video quality, reports The Verge. The announcement marks a big expansion for Facebook's messaging platform, as the video calling feature was initially launched in only 18 countries. Currently, Facebook has over 600 million monthly active users. The company is reportedly in talks with developers to build apps and games for Facebook Messenger.