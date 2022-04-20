Free Medical Camp Organized At IIMT

Meerut (The Hawk): A free Ayurvedic medical camp was organized in the Abha Manav Mandir Panchavati Colony on behalf of IIMT Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital. Many patients were examined in the camp. Many patients were suffering from diseases like blood pressure arthritis, etc. for several months. Those who were counseled for regular treatment after the examination. Treatment of diseases like acidity, kidney stones, sciatica, eczema, psoriasis, etc. was given and free consultation was given. Dr. Alok Sharma said that Panchakarma therapy is available in IIMT Ayurvedic College for diseases like arthritis, paralysis, joint pain, cervical spondiolaris etc. By which the treatment of chronic to chronic diseases is easily facilitated. In the camp, Dr. Alok Sharma advised getting Ayurvedic medicine in Ayurvedic College. Because this medicine is inexpensive, popular, and free from side effects, and many patients have been freed from this system. Dr. Alok Sharma, Dr. Ritu, Dr. Rhythm gave medical advice. Dr. Rakesh Pawar, Dr. Surendra Tavanar, Amarpal, Sourav, Shekhar, Praveen, Dayaprakash, Sumit, Anil Kumar, Geetika, Anita.