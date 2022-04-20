Free Flowing US Dollar In Tirupur

New Delhi (The Hawk): Free Flowing US $ In Tiruppur, indeed so, believe it or not…At a time when US $ elsewhere in the country are still a rare, 'tightly measured' commodity, costly (in terms of its exchange value with Indian Rs), in Tiruppur, it is free flowing, government-approved. No 'black' here. Its pure Dollarveri in spirit of billions spinning Kolaveri…'Yo countrymen!, I am singing dollar song, Dollar song,Hit song, Why this dollarveri dollarveri dollarveri di'. Amid free flowing US $, there is really no count of the exact extent of the blue chips free flowing in Tiruppur. Because of, officially, free flowing numerous hosiery factories that specialise in export to USA, elsewhere.

…A fish tank with expensive Arowana fish is prominently displayed in numerous factories making hosiery in the southern textile hub of Tirupur – the owners peddle in it because it brings them abundant wealth for obvious reasons.

Interestingly, the $ prosperity is limited to factory owners. Few profits trickle down to the tens of thousands of workers they employ, says filmmaker PR Amudhan, who has made a documentary that chronicles the plight of those at the bottom of a US and global supply chain.

The name of his film, "Dollar City", refers to Tirupur city, which is home to an expanding garment industry, one of the pillars of India's economy – and the mammoth (un)official foreign exchange it generates through exports.

Tiruppur or Tirupur ([t̪ɪɾɨppuːr] About this soundTirupur.ogg (help·info)) is a city in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Tiruppur is the administrative headquarters of Tiruppur district and the eighth largest city as well as urban agglomeration in Tamil Nadu. Located on the banks of Noyyal River, it has been ruled at different times, by the Early Pandyas, Medieval Cholas, Later Cholas, Mysore Kingdom and the British. It is about 450 kilometres (280 mi) southwest of the state capital Chennai about 50 kilometres (31 mi) east of Coimbatore 50 kilometres (31 mi) south of Erode and 50 kilometres (31 mi) north of Dharapuram.

Tiruppur is administered by municipal corporation which was established in 2008 and the total area of the corporation is 159.6 km2 divided into 60 wards. The total population of the city as per the 2011 census is 877,778. Tiruppur is a part of the Tiruppur constituency that elects its member of parliament.

Tiruppur is a major textile and knit wear hub contributing to 90% of total cotton knit wear exports from India. Rates here are from Rs 5…according to made to order. The textile industry provides employment to over six lakh people and contributed to exports worth at least US$12 billion.

The name Tiruppur is said to have emerged during the Mahabharata era. According to legends, the cattle herds of Pandavas were stolen by thieves and the same was recaptured by Arjuna's forces resulting in the name "Thiruppur" (Thiruppu meaning "to turn" and oor meaning "a place" in Tamil) meaning "place where they were returned back".

"The worker earns very little in the city that is often referred to as dollar city. And today, there is complicit silence on the issue, even the super exploited worker is not complaining," Mr Amudhan told.

Tiruppur formed a part of the Kongu Nadu region ruled by the Cheras during Sangam period. The region was part of a prominent Roman trade route that connected east and west coasts of India. The medieval Cholas conquered the Kongu Nadu in the 10th century CE and Chola stone carvings mention Kanchi Maanadhi (Noyyal River) and the fertile sand that it deposited on its banks.

The region came under the rule of the Vijayanagara Empire by the 15th century and later Palayakkarars, the chieftains of Madurai Nayaks ruled the region.[18] In the later part of the 18th century, the region came under the Kingdom of Mysore, following a series of wars with the Madurai Nayak Dynasty. After the defeat of Tipu Sultan in the Anglo-Mysore Wars, the British East India Company annexed the region into the Madras Presidency in 1799.

Thirupur was an agricultural town with irrigated farms and the farmers became small owners of various textile related units during the 1970s. The boom in the textile industry led to an inter woven network of the small scale units leading to growth of the city into a major textile hub.[19] Tiruppur became a municipal corporation in 2008 and a separate Tiruppur district was carved out from parts of Coimbatore district and Erode district in 2009.[20]

Tiruppur city is administered by Tiruppur Municipal Corporation headed by a mayor. Tiruppur Municipality was established in 1917 and was upgraded to a municipal corporation in 2008. The city is divided into 60 wards. Each ward is represented by a councillor who is elected by direct election and the mayor of Tiruppur is elected by councillors. The executive wing of the corporation is headed by a corporation commissioner and maintains basic services like water supply, sewage and roads. Law and order is maintained by Tiruppur police headed by a police commissioner of Deputy Inspector General rank. The city police has 7 police stations, 3 traffic police stations and over 1000 personnel. The Tiruppur District Court is the ultimate judicial authority in the district.

Thirupur has two assembly constituencies Tiruppur North and Tiruppur South. Tiruppur is part of Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency which was created during the delimination in 2008 consisting parts of erstwhile Coimbatore, Gobichettipalayam and Palani const- ituencies.

