Free COVID-19 Tests At AMU's Medical College

Aligarh: Amid coronavirus pandemic, the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been conducting Covid-19 tests free for people from western Uttar Pradesh.

"The JNMC has conducted 1,659 free tests. Of this, 70 cases were Covid-19 positive," according to AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor.

Of the 123 tests in the last 24 hours, none was found positive, he added.

So far, 51 people from Noida, 7 from Rampur, 4 from Hathras, 2 each from Mathura and Bulandshahr, and one each from Muradabad, Agra, Badaun and Aligarh have tested positive. --IANS