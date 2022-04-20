Free access to ZEE5''s premium content under Airtel Thanks till July 12

New Delhi: Airtel and Zee5 on Tuesday announced the expansion of their partnership, as the telecom operator would offer free unlimited to Zee5''s premium content as part of its aAirtel Thanks'' benefit package.

The special offer for Airtel Thanks customers will be available from May 4, 2020 to July 12, 2020, Airtel said in a statement. Airtel Thanks customers will be able to access the entire catalogue of ZEE5 premium content without having to pay any subscription charges, it added.

Manpreet Bumrah, Business Development & Commercial head of ZEE5 India said: "We are looking to expand our reach through this partnership with Airtel as we will leverage synergies between the brands and further bolster our presence across the country. We are certain that the plethora of choices we offer will keep the Airtel customers highly entertained throughout this summer."

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said that ''Airtel Thanks'' is now one of the largest rewards programs in India and offers a truly differentiated experience to its loyal customers.

Airtel Thanks is the customer program of Airtel, which is tiered in its offering as -- Silver, Gold and Platinum.

The statement said that as ZEE5 has entered its third year of operations, the leading OTT platform in the country is looking to strengthen its relationships further. Airtel''s pool of audiences will allow ZEE5 to tap into an evolved customer base consuming content on the move.

--IANS