Free 'Rustom' screening for Lucknow residents

Lucknow:�The district administration here has asked the multiplexes to screen one show of "Rustom" for free on Independence Day. "We have made arrangement of free screeing of movie Rustom (one show at each mulitplex) on August 15 to celebrate spirit of freedom," District Magistrate Rajshekhar said. The tickets will be distributed on the same day on first come first serve basis and 10 per cent of tickets will be reserved for 'divyangs', 33 per cent for senior citizens, 33 per cent for school children. The movie will be screened at multiplexes including Wave, Fun, Inox, PVR, Phoenix, SRS Mall, Singapore mall and Cinepolis. Rustom is upcoming Indian crime-mystery film written by Vipul K Rawal and directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The film features Akshay Kumar and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead roles and is inspired by KM Nanavati case.