Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Frankestein Again: Believe it or not, really! 24x7 shrills, roars, grumbles, grunts, threats, swears are being heard / experienced all through the north, north-west, north-east, south, south-west, south-east, west, east of the capital. At times during any time in 24 hours, the Frankestein-live is being witnessed by many. Horrified, petrified, trembling, shaking, psychologically demoralised, they recount their face-to-face with Frankestein whose height is said to be equal to a 30-storey building. He is easily capable of crushing a 15-storey building in his single fist, recount they emphatically. He is, ironically, self-claimed affable, amiable, gregarious, easily approachable, easily negotiable, adjusting, harmless, truthful, out-n-out pro-India-cum-pro-Bharat, egofree, adjusting, accmodating, respectful toward all by-n-large, omniscent, omnipotent, ubiquitous including space, galaxy. He knows all unknown, official reports are. In the days to come, he will, reportedly, start dabbling in to "power structure" what ever it means in reality! ...Frankestein thus again: This time as Good Samaritan?