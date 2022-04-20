France reports record high single-day Covid-19 cases

Paris: France has reported its highest number of single-day Covid-19 cases, with a total of 30,621 people testing positive for the virus in a span of 24 hours, health authorities said.

The new figure came after the previous record of 26,896 cases reported on October 10, reports Xinhua news agency.

The country's overall caseload has now increased to 809,684, while the death toll stands at 33,125.

While 1,586 clusters under investigation, the number of people hospitalised ut to Covid-19 surged by 411 to 9,605, including 1,750 in intensive care units.

"The situation is definitely getting worse," Prime Minister Jean Castex warned at a briefing on Thursday.

In this context, France will enter a 30-day state of emergency on Saturday.

Authorities' extra power to deal with the virus resurgence "will last beyond if Parliament validates it" Castex added.

During the first Covid-19 wave in France, a state of health emergency was in effect across the the country from March 23 to July 10.

Curfews will be reimposed in Paris and other eight major cities from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in an effort to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The night-time ban on movement will be introduced on Friday and midnight will remain in force at least for four weeks.-

