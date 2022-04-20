France reports 14,929 new coronavirus cases

Paris: Ahead of the Christmas holidays, France has reported 14,929 fresh coronavirus cases and 276 fatalities in the past 24 hours, which increased the overall infection tally and death toll to 2,562,615 and 62,098, respectively.

On Wednesday, a total of 24,884 coronavirus patients remained hospitalised, down by 80 compared to the previous day, while 2,710 patients were in intensive care, down by 18, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Olivier Veran ruled out a third confinement after the Christmas holidays, which was demanded by several officials and caregivers to stem the spread of the virus and avoid a new surge in January.

The minister, however, admitted that there are currently "too many daily cases" and urged the French citizens to stay vigilant.

--IANS



