France's COVID-19 deaths up by 31 to 29,142

Paris: France saw its overall death toll of the coronavirus pandemic rise to 29,142 as it recorded 31 more deaths, the Health Ministry has said.

The updated tally only includes hospital daily fatalities as those occurring in nursing homes and medico-social establishments will be updated next Tuesday.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus infection fell to 12,479, including 1,059 in intensive care, Xinhua reported on Saturday.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, France has registered 153,634 confirmed cases of infection, including 579 since Friday.



On Friday, Jean-Francois Delfraissy, head of the scientific council that advises the French government on COVID-19, said the coronavirus pandemic has been put "under control" in the country as a result of the nearly two-month lockdown.

Meanwhile, he warned that French people should not relax "too much" their efforts, recommending continued distancing measures, wear mask in public transport and frequently wash their hands.

Source: IANS