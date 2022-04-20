France''s COVID-19 death toll up by 28 to 29,575

Paris: The coronavirus killed 28 more people in the past 24 hours in hospitals in France, bringing the country''s death toll to 29,575, according to data released on Wednesday by the Health Ministry.

Among them, 19,118 people died in hospital. Data for social or medico-social establishments will be updated next Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

With a single-day increase of 458, the total number of confirmed cases climbed to 158,174, while the number of patients in intensive care decreased by 48 to 772.

--IANS