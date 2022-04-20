France''s coronavirus death toll touches 29,374

Paris: The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another 28 lives in French hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the country''s overall tally to 29,374, the Health Ministry announced.

To date, 11,124 people remain hospitalized in France for coronavirus infection, including 879 in intensive care, 24 less compared to Thursday, said the ministry in a statement on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The data on deaths in social and medico-social establishments will be updated next Tuesday.

"The gradual and cautious deconfinement results in a favourable development of the epidemiological situation on the national territory," said the ministry.

"The virus continues to circulate," it added, urging people to continue individual and collective efforts in stopping the spread of the virus.

--IANS