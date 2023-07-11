Foxconn plans to apply separately for chip manufacturing unit in India

New Delhi: Foxconn, a Taiwanese electronics manufacturing behemoth, announced on Tuesday that it is working on submitting a second application to set up a semiconductor manufacturing plant in India.

It claims to be surveying the terrain in search of the most suitable project collaborators.

Foxconn is preparing a submission for the Modified Programme for Semiconductors and Display Fab Ecosystem. Foxconn said in a statement, "We have been actively reviewing the landscape for optimal partners."—Inputs from Agencies