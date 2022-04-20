Fox News cuts away from briefing by WH Press Secretary

Washington: Fox News cut away from a live briefing by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany as she accused the Democrats of fraud and illegal voting.

As the network cut away from Monday's briefing, Fox News host Neil Cavuto said: "She is charging that the other side is welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting. Unless she has more details to back that up, I can't in good countenance continuing showing you this.

"Maybe they do have something to back that up, but that's an explosive charge to make that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating."

At the briefing, McEnany declared that the presidential election is "not over" and that Republicans had "only begun the process of obtaining an accurate, honest vote count", The Hill news website reported.

"You don't take these positions because you want an honest election,"she said and accused Democrats of "welcoming fraud" and "welcoming illegal voting".

When asked if she knew that fraudulent ballots were cast, the Press Secretary said: "What we are asking for right now is patience as we explore these equal protection claims among others."

The development comes as President Donald Trump has refused to concede to his Democratic rival and incumbent President-elect Joe Biden, who was declared as the winner of the November election by major news networks, reports The Hill news.

Biden has been projected as the winner in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin, and also holds leads in Arizona and Georgia.

—IANS