Fourteen killed in gun battle in Afghanistan

Kabul: Fourteen people including eight militants and six security personnel have been killed in a gun battle in Arghanchkhwa district of Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province on Wednesday, provincial army spokesman Abdul Razaq said.



The clash erupted after a group of Taliban militants attacked security checkpoints in a village in the restive Arghanchkhwa district early Wednesday morning.

The army soldiers returned fire, forcing the militants to flee leaving eight bodies behind and five militants were injured, the official added.

Six army soldiers have been killed and four others injured, the official said, adding the security forces would continue to chase the insurgents in the area.

The Taliban outfit has yet to make a comment.

The Taliban has intensified activities since the start of the withdrawal of the US-led force from Afghanistan on May 1.

—UNI