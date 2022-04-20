Four Workers Killed In Explosion At Fireworks Establishment In UP's Banda

Banda: Four people were killed and another seriously injured after explosions in a fireworks establishment in the Bisanda area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Ganesh Saha said here the incident occurred late on Thursday evening when work was in progress in the factory.

Following explosions, the ceiling collapsed and the nearby shops caught fire. The deceased were identified as Nafees (35), Shahrukh (19), Salman Khan (16) and Ramphal (15). The injured has been admitted in a hospital. Acting on information, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Chitrakoot dham division AK Rai, Fire Officer, fire brigade teams, Dial-100 police vehicles, including police force, reached the spot and launched rescue operations, which continued till morning.

DIG AK Rai said that one Nafees used to carry out work related to making fireworks in a rented shop owned by Deshraj Patel in the Bisanda area.

Two other shops near the spot of explosion also caught fire, the DIG said. Deshraj Patel and his family were successfully rescued from their home which was attached to his shop. The DIG said that a detailed investigation of the incident will be carried out.

Attara's SDM Saurabh Shukla informed that a team has been formed to probe the accident and investigation is underway. Further action will be taken after getting a report, the SDM said. UNI