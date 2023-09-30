Four wagons of goods train derail in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Four wagons and a brake van of a goods train derailed while it was traversing through the Panvel-Kalamboli section in Maharashtra on Saturday, official sources said.

Sources informed further that the train was headed to Vasai from Panvel in Maharashtra.

Movement of trains on the section was disrupted in the immediate aftermath of the derailment.

As the word of the derailment was received, accident relief trains (ART) from Kalyan and Kurla were sent to the spot, officials said, adding that efforts were underway to resume freight services on the route at the earliest.

Among the freight trains that were delayed in the wake of the derailment at the Panvel-Kalamboli section were the Gorakhpur-Panvel Express at Kalamboli, LTT-Mangluru Express at Thane, Mumbai Central-Sawantwadi Express at Taloja Panchanand, Kochuveli-Indore Express at Somathane and Ernakulam-Nizamuddin Express at Somathane.

Further details are awaited.

