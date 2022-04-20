Four Terrorists Killed, 600 Arrested In Pakistan: Army

Islamabad: The Pakistan Army said on Saturday that four terrorists have been killed while 600 suspects arrested during the ongoing major anti-terrorism operation.

The military announced on Wednesday the start of the country-wide operation codenamed "Radd-ul-Fasaad", after a series of terrorist attacks that killed over 100 people recently.

Paramilitary troops are now leading the new operation along with other law enforcing agencies across the country, focusing on the country's biggest province of Punjab. A military statement said that material promoting violent extremism and weapons were recovered while few facilitators of the Pakistani Taliban-linked Jamat-ul-Ahrar group were also arrested. Pakistan's military spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor earlier said that the new operation is aimed at "indiscriminately eliminating residual and latent threat of terrorism, consolidating gains of operations made thus far and further ensuring security of the borders." Berlin: Three people were injured in the German city of Heidelberg when an unidentified man drove a car into a pedestrian area, media reports said.

"A man drove into pedestrians, three injured, the suspect arrested and wounded," police said on Twitter on Saturday.

The suspect was reportedly armed with a knife and fled the scene after the attack, but was was later shot and injured by police in a brief standoff, Xinhua news agency reported.

The motives for the attack remained unknown. Police did not indicate whether the attack was intentional or by accident.

On December 19, 2016, an attacker identified as Anis Amri, drove a truck into a Christmas market near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, leaving 12 killed and more than 50 others injured. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.