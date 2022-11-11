Four terrorists are detained in Kashmir

Srinagar (The Hawk): In the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, four terrorist sympathisers connected to the outlawed LeT were detained, and explosives were found in their possession, according to the police.

They have been identified as Adil Ghani Lone, Karamat-ul-lah Reshi, Suhail Bashir Ganai, Irshad Ahmed Kumar, and Karamulla Tral locals, respectively. Suhail Bashir Ganai and Adil Ghani Lone both reside in Chewa Uller Tral.

According to the police, explosive chemicals and other incriminating materials were found in their possession.

"During preliminary investigation, it was found that the arrested terrorist associates were in contact with LeT terrorist commander alias Babar alias Samama, resident of PoK," police said. "They were in a bid to hatch conspiracy to plant IED in Tral area with the intend to cause damage to police/security Forces."

Additionally, the terrorist associates who were apprehended were involved in providing weapons, ammunition, and other logistical support to the LeT's active terrorists.

Further inquiry has been initiated after a FIR was filed.

