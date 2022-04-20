Four suspended for woman's death in traffic jam in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A police sub-inspector and three head constables have been suspended following the death of an ailing woman who was held up at a traffic stop here during President Ram Nath Kovind's visit.





An additional deputy commissioner of police has been asked to probe the matter and submit the findings to the commissioner, officials said.





The suspended personnel include sub-inspector Sunil Kumar and three constables.





Police Commissioner Asim Arun said the President was 'anguished' at the untimely death of Vandana Mishra, the women's wing president of the Kanpur chapter of the Indian Industries Association (IIA).





On learning about the woman's death, the President called Kanpur police commissioner Asim Arun and district magistrate Alok Tiwari to the circuit house.





The police chief and the district magistrate visited the ghat on Saturday and offered condolences to the family members of the deceased on behalf of the President.





Mishra died on Friday evening allegedly after being stuck in traffic on the Govindpuri bridge during the President's visit while she was being taken to a private hospital in Kakadeo locality.





After getting information about Mishra's untimely demise, the police commissioner took to Twitter to apologise.





"We pledge that our route system in future will be such that citizens are stopped for minimum time so that such incidents are not repeated," he tweeted.





