Four suspects in the Ramajayam murder case consent to a polygraph test

Chennai (The Hawk): K.N. Ramajayam, the businessman brother of a senior DMK leader, was killed in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu, in 2012. On Thursday, four suspects in the case gave their consent for a polygraph test, which marked a new development in the investigation into the murder of K.N. Ramajayam.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is looking into the murder case will be the one to administer the polygraph test. It had prepared a list of 13 suspects who were to be given a polygraph test, and in addition to the four suspects who were present at the time, eight of the suspects on the list had already given their consent. Nevertheless, there was one suspect who had not provided his consent prior to the test.

Thursday was the day that the four suspects made their personal appearances before the Judicial Magistrate (First Class) in Tiruchi, where they agreed to take the test.

On March 29, 2012, the body of Ramajayam, a real estate businessman who was also the brother of K.N. Nehru, the minister of Tamil Nadu Urban Development, was discovered near Thiruvalarcholai, which is on the outskirts of Tiruchi. Ramajayam had been murdered.

In the near future, the SIT will carry out medical examinations on all 12 suspects.

