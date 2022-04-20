Four security force members killed in Kabul attacks: Police

Kabul: At least four security force members were killed in two separate attacks in Kabul in the last 12 hours, police said on Wednesday.

Two police force members were killed and one more was wounded in a magnetic IED blast in Kabul on Wednesday morning, Kabul police said in a statement.

The incident happened about 06:30am (local time) in Lab-e-Jar area in Kabul's PD11, Tolo news reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, Kabul police said that two members of the Afghan army were killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in Qala-e-Wazir area in Kabul on Tuesday night.

This comes as violence has remained high in the country amidst peace efforts by the government and its international allies.

—IANS





