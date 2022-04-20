Four Samples Test Positive For COVID-19

Dehradun: A total of four samples have been found positive for coronavirus in the state till date, informed the Uttarakhand Directorate of Health Services.

"A total of 237 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing till date, including close contacts of the positive case. Result of 184 samples received, 180 are negative and 4 are positive. The result of 53 samples are still awaited," read an official statement. "Isolation facilities and institutional quarantine have been made operational in all districts," it further read. The Department has also made an appeal to all citizens of the state and foreign guests, who have returned from China and other Novel coronavirus affected countries in last 15 days to call state helpline number 104 or contact Chief Medical Officers of the districts. Meanwhile, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India have climbed up to 606, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Nine people have died from the disease while one case has migrated, the Ministry further informed. —ANI