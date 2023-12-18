    Menu
    Four people killed, three injured after two vehicles collides in Assam's Karbi Anglong

    Pankaj Sharma
    December18/ 2023
    Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India]: At least four people, including three women, were killed and four injured following a head-on collision between two vehicles in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, police said.

    According to police, a four-wheeler (a Maruti Suzuki Gipsy) that was coming from Dimapur on the Nagaland side collided with another vehicle that was coming from the opposite direction on National Highway 39 under the Borpathar police station near Bokajan.

    "Four people, including three women and the driver of the Gypsy, died in the incident and four others were injured. The injured persons were rushed to the hospital," Rustom Raj Brahma, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan, told ANI.

    —ANI

