Four Passengers Run Over By Rajdhani Express Train Near Etawah

Etawah: Four passengers of a train, who were trying to evade ticket checking, were run over by New Delhi bound Rajdhani express train at Balrai railway station on the Kanpur-Delhi rail route on Monday morning.

Six people sustained injuries in the incident.

In-charge Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rambadan Singh while confirming the deaths said that around six people were injured, who were rushed to the Saifai hospital.

According to the incident, passengers of Awadh express train which was going to Bandra Terminal from Muzaffarpur in Bihar was stopped at Balrai railway station in the loop line, to allow the super fast VVIP Rajdhani express to go.

In between a ticket checker entered the coach, which created panic among the passengers, who were traveling without reservation. As they tried to escape him by running on the tracks, the New Delhi bound Rajdhani crushed them.

A relative of the deceased, told reporters at the spot that the ticket checker was demanding Rs 500 each after which the people without reservation tried to flee.

Around 10 youths from Kaushambi, had boarded the train at Kanpur and were going to Surat to earn their livelihood. The deceased were identified as Jeetu (20), Lal Chandra (20), Surendra Kumar (21) and Pintu (22), all native of Jugrajpur village of Kaushambi District. Meanwhile, railways have ordered a probe into the incident. Senior railway officials have rushed to the spot. UNI