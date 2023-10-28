    Menu
    Crime

    Four operatives of Babbar Khalsa held in Punjab

    Pankaj Sharma
    October28/ 2023
    Punjab Police

    Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Saturday said it busted a terror module with the arrest of four operatives of the pro-Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the terror module was tasked by its handlers to carry out targeted killings.

    "In a major breakthrough, @sasnagarpolice has busted a terrorist module and arrested 4 operatives of outfit BKI (Babar Khalsa International). The BKI module was tasked for targeted killings," Yadav said in a post on 'X'.

    He said the module was backed by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda who was providing them with logistical support with the help of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

    "Drones were used to smuggle weapons from Pakistan," Yadav added. 

    —IANS

    Categories :CrimeTags :Counterterrorism Security operation Babbar Khalsa International Pakistan-India relations Terrorism prevention ISI activities Drone smuggling
