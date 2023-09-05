Four of family killed in accident in Rajasthan, 3-yr-old girl survives

Jaipur: Four members of a family, including a couple who had come from the US, died in a road accident on Tuesday on the Ajmer-Chittorgarh highway passing through Bhilwara in Rajasthan, said officials, adding that 3-year-old daughter of the couple was the only survivor.

The dead include parents and their son- and daughter-in-law. The 3-year-old girl is injured.

The family was returning to Ajmer after visiting Shri Nathji temple at Nathdwara.

Police officials said that the tyre of the moving car suddenly burst near Pansal at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. It hit the divider, landed on the other side of the road and collided with a truck. Due to the high speed of the truck, the car was thrown into the air.

Radheshyam's son Shivlahari Khandelwal, his wife Shakuntala Devi, son Manish and daughter-in-law Yashika were killed in the accident.

Son and daughter-in-law's 3-year-old daughter Kiya and car driver Vinod were injured. Both have been admitted to the hospital.

The relatives of the deceased have been informed, said officials. Post-mortem will be done on their arrival.

The relatives live in Ajmer. Sandeep Sharma, a family member of the deceased, said, "The deceased Radheshyam Khandelwal was a retired bank employee. His son Manish Khandelwal, daughter-in-law Yashika and their three-year-old daughter Kiya lived in the US. On Monday night, they went to Shrinathji and this accident happened while returning."

