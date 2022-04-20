Four of family dead as truck hits scooty in UP''s Auraiya

Auraiya (UP): Four members of a family riding a scooty lost their lives here on Saturday after being hit by a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction, police said.

Raj Gautam (23), a resident of Ajitmal, was returning to Bhikhampur along with his sister Priti (20), nephew Vijay (10) and a 12-year-old niece on the scooty when it was hit by the truck near a national highway overbridge in Chiruhali, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Auraiya, Aparna said all four died on the spot.

The truck driver was held and the truck seized, she added. PTI