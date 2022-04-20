Four Nepali Women Held, 'Charas' Worth Rs 6 Cr Seized In UP

Bahraich: Four Nepali women were arrested and 20 kilos and 50 grams of 'charas' was recovered from their possession at the India-Nepal border in the Rupaideeha area of this district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The cost of the impounded narcotic substance is estimated to be 6 crore, 1 lakh, 50,000 rupees. According to Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover, Rupaideeha police station and Sashastra Seema Bal jawans were jointly conducting a check on the passengers coming to India from Nepal at an SSB check post. During the check, 20 kilos and 50 grams of 'charas' was recovered from the possession of Nepali women-- Pyaari, Ganmal, Sheila and Ghanmaya. After registering a case into the matter, the women were presented in a court. Further investigation is underway. UNI