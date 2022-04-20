Four Mortar Hit Green Zone In Central Baghdad

Baghdad: Green Zone in central Baghdad was attacked as four-mortar hit the area in the central Baghdad on Sunday, an Iraqi Defense Ministry official said.

The incident took place in the evening when four mortar rounds hit the zone, which houses some of the main offices of the Iraqi government and the US embassy, the official told news agency Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

"One of the rounds landed at the bank of Tigris River close to the US embassy," the source added.

Late on Saturday, Abu Ali al-Askari, security leader of the Iraqi Shiite militia Kata'ib Hezbollah (KH) warned the Iraqi security forces to move away from the US bases with no less than 1,000 meters starting from Sunday.

The attack came two-day later when US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport killed Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of Iraq's paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces.

UNI