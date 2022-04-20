Four more die of COVID-19 in UP; toll rises to 86

Lucknow: Four more people died of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, raising the death toll in the state to 86, officials said.

The state has so far reported 3,758 COVID-19 cases.

The fresh deaths were reported from Moaradabad (2), Sant Kabir Nagar (1) and GB Nagar (1), an official release said.

Out of the total fatalities, the maximum 24 deaths has been reported from Agra, followed by 14 from Meerut, seven from Moradabad, six from Kanpur Nagar, four each from Firozabad and Mathura, three from Aligarh, two each from Ghaziabad, Jhansi and Gautam Buddh Nagar, and one each from Hapur, Lalitpur, Allahabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Bijnore, Kanpur Dehat, Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi and Shravasti, it said.

Of the total 3,758 cases, 1,965 were treated and discharged while 1,707 are under treatment, the release said.

Earlier, Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said the testing capacity has been increased in Uttar Pradesh and as many as 5,405 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the state since Tuesday evening.

"We are emphasising on surveillance and 2.96 crore people have been surveyed by 71,914 teams in UP. Those having symptoms have been given required treatment," he added. PTI