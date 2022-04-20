Four More Corona Positive Patients In Raebareli, Number Swells To 100 Plus

Raebareli(The Hawk): Four more corona positive patients have been found in the district. The total number of patients has thus swelled to 100 plus. Out of these four people, two are already under the supervision of the Health Department. On receiving the news, an alert was sounded in the local Health Department.

The corona virus registered its arrival in Shivgarh on Wednesday. Till then, this block was safe. On June 4, a man from Delhi returned to Shivli, who was found corona positive. Another man turned out to be positive in Salethu of Maharajganj. He had come from Mumbai on May 27. Earlier, a corona positive case was discovered in Salethu. However, the village escaped to become a containment zone as the man was sent to Quarantine Center in Bachhrawa with his companions. But now the village is sealed. The third infected person is from Kheeron block of Raula village. On June 3, he had returned from Mumbai. As he had fallen ill, he was hospitalised and tested for Covid 19 and was diagnosed positive thereafter. When his condition worsened, he was referred to Lucknow. The fourth infected is a teenager hailing from Nasirabad. Her family already had a conora positive case, on the basis of which she was also sent to the Quarantine Centre located at Gopal Saraswati Inter College in the city. She is there since then. She is planned to be sent to Kovid-19 Care Centre (Ryan International School).







