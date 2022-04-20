Four Metal Detectors Installed In UP's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

Lakhimpur Kheri: Four more deep search metal detectors have been installed at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh to detect metal equipment used by poachers, including iron clamps, officials said Friday. Iron clamps are used by poachers to trap animals. With these four advanced detectors, the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) now has six such devices, the reserve's deputy director Mahavir Kaujlagi said. "Traffic India (a NGO) has provided four advanced DSMDs (Deep Search Metal Detectors) which would help us prevent poaching activities inside DTR," he said. "Deep search metal detectors would help detect iron clamps and other metal equipments used in wildlife poaching," the deputy director said. Besides, the metal detectors, the reserve's authorities have resolved to procure advanced air-blower so as to control jungle fire in Dudhwa. "As an experiment, we requisitioned a powerful air blower which we are testing and if found suitable, we would procure them through our Lucknow office," Kaujlagi added. PTI