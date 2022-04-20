Four Members Of Robbers' Gang Targetting ATMs Held In UP

Saharanpur: Four members belonging to a gang carrying out burglary on Automated Teller Machines (ATM) were arrested by the police in the Mandi area here, sources said on Monday. Additional Police Superintendent Pratap Singh on Monday said the police nabbed Shadab, Tayyab, Farid and Sameer near the Phulwari Ashram near Baba Lal Das Road when they were making plans of targetting an ATM machine. During the interrogation, the miscreants said that they used to lift vehicles and conduct burglary on ATM machines. They also confessed to carrying out burglary on an ATM near the Arabi Madrassa last month, although they were unsuccessful. He said that two motorcycles, tools used for opening an ATM machine and two knives were recovered from the possession of the accused. Mr Singh further said a case has been registered against all the four and sent to jail. UNI