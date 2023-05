Ranchi: Four Maoists, including one who carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh for his capture, were arrested on Monday in Jharkhand's Palamau district, police said.

Acting on a tip, the police arrested them including Guddu Yadav who carried the bounty.

All the arrested belong to the banned Maoist group, Tritiya Prastuti Committee. Yadav, in the past, was also associated with the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist.