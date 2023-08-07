Four Low-Intensity Tremors Felt In Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh: Four low-intensity tremors were felt in Uttarakhand's border district of Pithoragarh and adjoining areas, an official said on Monday.

The first tremor of 4.2 magnitude hit at around 1.34 am on Sunday. It was followed by three more tremors, the two of which were of 2.7 magnitude and 2.8 magnitude, respectively, district disaster management officer Bhupendra Singh Mahar said.

The three quakes that followed the first one occurred at around 1.37 am, 2.48 am and 6.52 am Sunday, respectively, he added. The tremors were felt in Rongkong, Nabhi and Bundi in the Vyas valley region of the district, causing panic among the residents, Mahar said. The quakes with a depth of 10 km had their epicentre in Milam on the India-China border, he said. Though the official confirmed the occurrence of four tremors in all, a villager named Bhupal Singh Ronkali of Rongkong said, "Actually, we felt seven tremors between 1.30 am to 5 am on Sunday." —PTI