Four leaders record statements in Babri trial case

Lucknow: Of the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition trial, four appeared before a special CBI Court in Lucknow on Thursday.

Among the four who appeared on Thursday, were Dr Ram Vilas Vedanti, former BJP MP Vinay Katiyar, Santosh Dube and Vijay Bahadur Singh.

They recorded their statements under Section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The remaining accused have sought exemption and will appear at a later date.

The case involves high-profile accused, including top BJP leaders L.K. Advani, Dr M.M. Joshi and Uma Bharti, as well as VHP leader Champat Rai and has reached a crucial stage.

The Supreme Court on May 8 had ordered that the special court trial be concluded and verdict pronounced by August 31.

