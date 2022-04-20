Four Killed, Two Injured In Accident

Four people were killed and two others seriously injured when a car hit two motorcycles here on Friday afternoon, police said.Two bikes with three people riding on each of them were coming from the Jalalabad side when a car hit them from the front near the Kola bridge, Mirzapur police station incharge Maan Singh said.While four people died on the spot, two others were seriously injured, he said, adding that the car landed in a roadside pit after the accident. Singh said the bodies are being sent for a post-mortem examination while the injured were admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The car driver fled after the accident and police are searching for him. —PTI