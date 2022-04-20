Four Killed In UP Road Accident

Muzaffarnagar: Four people, including a woman and her two children, were killed in a road accident in the Shahpur area in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police sources said on Friday.

According to sources, Sarfaraz, a resident of Nirdhana in the Charthawal area, had gone to attend a wedding ceremony at the Nawla village on Thursday. Salim, a resident of Kutesera in Charthawal, asked Sarfaraz to give a lift to his wife and children when he was on his way back. Salim asked his wife Tarannum and two sons--Rehan (10) and Abujar (7) to sit on Sarfaraz's motorcycle as he was riding a bike loaded with bag and some material and coming behind them. When both Salim and Sarfaraz reached a police outpost near Meerapur village in the Shahpur area late evening, a speeding vehicle rammed into Sarfaraz's motorcycle from behind due to which Sarfaraz, Tarannum and her two kids fell on the road and another vehicle coming from behind crushed them to death. A case has been registered in the matter. Police is probing the whereabouts of the absconding driver who rammed into the motorcycle. UNI