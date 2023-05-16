Four killed in truck-van collision near Hyderabad

A cement-laden lorry rammed into a DCM van and killed 4 people.

Hyderabad: Four persons were killed in a road accident at Turkayamjal on the outskirts of Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday.

A cement-laden lorry rammed into a DCM van near Turkayamjal bridge in Rangareddy district.

According to police, a speeding lorry hit the van from behind. Four persons travelling in the van died on the spot.

Police shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered at Adibatla police station limits.

A police officer said they were conducting further investigation. IANS