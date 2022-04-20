Four Killed In Separate Road Mishaps

Saharanpur: Four people including a woman were killed and three others injured in separate road mishaps in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Faeem (15) a resident of Khatakheri and Sharda street resident Meherbaan (28).They both were killed when two motorcycles collided near the Halalpur village at the Chilkana road in the rural Kotwali Saharanpur area at around 1000 hrs. Two other people were injured in the mishap, according to Superintendent of Police (rural) Vidyasagar Mishra.

The SP said that the second accident happened when a truck rammed into a father-daughter duo at the Kalsiya road. 70-year-old Haji Yameen was killed while his daughter was injured in the accident.

He said that in another mishap, Sakshi Gureja wife of Ravi Gureja was killed after she fell down from a train while alighting from it. The injured have been admitted to a hospital, police said. UNI