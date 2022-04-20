Four killed in separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh

Barabanki (UP): Four people were killed in separate road accidents due to heavy fog in the district, police said on Thursday.

One Bharat Lal Yadav, 50, was hit by a truck near Lalpur village on the Haidergarh Road on Wednesday night and died on the spot, they said.

In another accident on the Ramnagar Road, one Mohit Kumar, 28, was seriously injured after being hit by a truck near Tehsil crossing on Wednesday night. He was rushed to the community health centre (CHC), where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Kallu, 45, and his nephew Pintu, 25, were going on a motorcycle when they were hit by a truck near Bhatya Hata village under Deva police station area. Police said they were rushed to the district hospital, where they succumbed later.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that heavy fog was stated to be the cause of these accidents.

—PTI