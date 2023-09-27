    Menu
    Four killed in road accident in Karnataka

    Pankaj Sharma
    September27/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Accident

    Mandya: Four people were killed on the spot on Wednesday after their speeding car hit a Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus from behind near Bellur cross on Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway in Mandya district of Karnataka.

    The bodies were pulled out from the mangled car.

    The accident occurred when the bus, proceeding towards Bengaluru from Hassan stopped near the Adichunchanagiri Medical Hospital for the passengers to alight. The over speeding car driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the bus from behind.

    Belluru police have registered a case and taken up further investigation.

    —IANS

