Four killed in Indian firing, says Pakistan Army

Islamabad: The Pakistani military has said that Indian firing killed at least four Pakistani nationals and injured 10 others in different sectors along the Line of Control (LoC).





"There are reports of heavy casualties of Indian soldiers due to effective retaliatory fire by Pakistani troops," a statement from the ISPR said late Monday.





Six Indian soldiers have been confirmed killed, the Pakistan Army said in the statement.





Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh was summoned to the Foreign Office and conveyed the Pakistani government's strong condemnation of the "unprovoked" ceasefire violations by Indian forces, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.





"The Deputy High Commissioner was told that the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas was highly deplorable."





The Foreign Ministry said the Indian side was urged to respect the 2003 ceasefire understanding in the letter and spirit, investigate the continued incidents of ceasefire violations and stop targeting the villages and civilians and maintain peace on the LoC."





