Four killed in car-truck collision in Gujarat

Surendranagar: A head-on collision between a car and a truck on a state highway connecting Dasada to Jainabad in Gujarat's Surendranagar district claimed the lives of four individuals on Wednesday.

Local authorities confirmed the information.

Police personnel arrived at the accident site and subsequently transported the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem examinations. The deceased individuals were identified as belonging to the age group of 22 to 35 years.

The victims, four men hailing from Morbi district, were en route to participate in the final rites of an acquaintance at Kukvav village in the neighboring Ahmedabad district when their car collided with a truck at approximately 8 a.m., as reported by an official from Dasada police station.

The force of the collision was so severe that it propelled the car far off the road and into a field, leading to the instantaneous demise of all occupants within the vehicle. Local residents, upon witnessing the grim scene, promptly alerted the authorities.

On September 18, two lives were lost and ten individuals sustained injuries when a bus from Surat collided with a parked truck on the Ahmedabad-Bhavnagar highway. Among the casualties were a 47-year-old woman from Gir-Gadhada taluka in Gir Somnath district and a 51-year-old man residing in Una taluka, also within Gir Somnath. The injured victims received immediate medical attention at a Bhavnagar hospital.

