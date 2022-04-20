Four Killed As Private Bus Overturns In UP

Lucknow: Four persons were killed and over two dozen injured when a speeding private bus overturned and fell into a ditch in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Thursday, police said.

The injured were rushed to the nearby Community Health Centre (CHC). Six critically injured were later referred to the hospitals in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Saharanpur.

The bus was going to Gangoh from Jalalabad when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle near Sonja Umarpur village.

The injured passengers told the police that the driver was driving very rashly and did not slow down despite being cautioned by them.

The deceased have been identified as Shahrukh, Vishnu and Chunnu. A child, who also died in the mishap, is yet to be identified.

Angry passengers aided by locals later tried to set the bus on fire but they were stopped by the police. Traffic was held up on this route as the police tried to pacify the irate mob.

--IANS