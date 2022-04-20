Four Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge In Pauri

Pauri: Four people, including a father and his two children, were killed when their car fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred late on Tuesday night when the vehicle fell into a 150 feet deep gorge near Badethkhal on Lakshman Jhula-Silogi Dwarikhal motor road, Lakshman Jhula police station incharge Rakendra Kathait said. He said, all the four occupants of the car, Deshbandhu Singh Negi (60), his daughter Komal (11), son Abhinav (7) and a relative Kuldip Singh Rawat (42), died on the spot. The family was en route to Dehradun to attend a wedding when the accident occurred, the officer added. Police learnt about the accident on Wednesday morning when villagers spotted the car's wreckage in the gorge and reported it to the authorities, he said. PTI C