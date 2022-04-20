Four Injured In Firing Over Alleged Eve-Teasing

Bareilly: Four people sustained critical injuries in violence that ensued between two groups in the Premnagar area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Circle Officer (CO) Ashok Kumar here said an argument erupted between 'Ghosis' and 'Pathans' over alleged eve-teasing late Friday night.

The 'Ghosis' allegedly surrounded the locality of the 'Pathans' and around 200-250 individuals started stone-pelting. One of the sides also opened fire from country-made pistols, critically injuring four people. The CO said the injured have been admitted to a hospital while a case naming 14 people from both the sides and 250 unidentified people has been registered at the Premnagar police station. PAC has been deployed in the region as a precautionary measure. According to sources, youths from the Ghosi side eve teased girls in the Pathan locality about three days back while one of the youths was caught red-handed on Friday afternoon and had been thrashed in the Pathan locality. Following the incident, people from the Ghosi locality retaliated in the night. A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits. UNI